Connie Roberts
Connie Ann Roberts, 68, of Greasy, Okla., died Friday, Nov. 29, 2019 in Bunch, Okla.
Memorial service will be 1 p.m. Thursday at Agent Mallory-Martin Chapel in Sallisaw.
She is survived by her husband, Orville; five sons, Lyndon and Joby Kirk and Dustin Roberts, all of Greasy, Jayson Kirk of Austin, Ark., and Jeremiah Roberts of Springdale; four sisters, Daisy Poor, Ella Harper, Ruth Rodriguez and Mary Limore; 21 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Published in Times Record on Dec. 4, 2019