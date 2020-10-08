Connie Rose
Connie Rose, 62, of Van Buren passed away Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, in Fort Smith. She was born Aug. 3, 1958, in Russellville. She was a super mom and meme.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Barbara and Gene Mixon; and Don Collins.
She is survived by her husband, Charles Rose of the home; two daughters, Ashley McDaniel and husband David and Heather Rose and fiancé Sam Slater, both of Van Buren; a stepdaughter, Amber Welbern of Van Buren; her stepmother, Mary Collins of Norman; seven sisters, Tracy Coder and Angie Anderson, both of Alma, and Terri Evans, Tammy Cagle, Candy Collins, Christie Burrow and Stephanie Collins, all of Norman; and four grandchildren, McKenna Welbern, Zayden Rose, Adaleigh Slater and Evelyn McDaniel.
Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 12, at Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home Chapel with interment to follow at Gill Cemetery, under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home.
Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home, 4100 Alma Highway, Van Buren.
To place an online tribute, please go to www.edwardsvan-alma.com
