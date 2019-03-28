|
Connie Warren
Mary "Connie" Constance Warren, 96, of Van Buren passed away March 27, 2019. She was born July 31, 1922, in Paris to Robert Lee Burnett and Jewel Irma Lowrey. Connie worked at Monsanto Chemical Co. in St. Louis before she and her husband retired to Van Buren. She was a faithful member of Heritage United Methodist Church and a member of the Garden Club. She loved to sew, cook and sing.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Wood W. Warren; her son, Wood W. Warren Jr.; her daughter, Le Werthmuller; her parents; and her sister, Billie Louise King.
Family-held memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, April 4, 2019, at Heritage United Methodist Church in Van Buren.
She is survived by her son-in-law, Mac Werthmuller of Van Buren; four grandsons; seven great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 31, 2019