Connie Wilbourn
Connie Lee Wilbourn, 61, of Van Buren passed away Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at her home. She was a registered nurse at Mercy Hospital in Fort Smith. She attended Muldrow First Assembly of God Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Larry and Nola (Foster) Key; two brothers, Larry Gean and Marty Joe Key; and a granddaughter, Emma Joy Hurst.
She is survived by two daughters, Crystal Hurst and husband Greg and Whitney Richmond and husband Jared, both of Van Buren; four sisters, Janet Kimbley of Muldrow, Kathy Johnson of Hackett, Robin Broyles of Fort Smith and Barbara Marion of Cedarville; two brothers, Johnny Key of Natural Dam and Tommy Key of Fort Smith; and four grandchildren, Ella and Mason Hurst and Knox and Kate Richmond.
Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 24, at Ocker Memorial Chapel in Van Buren with burial at Gracelawn Cemetery, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home.
Family will visit with relatives and friends from 4-6 p.m. Monday at Ocker Funeral Home, 700 Jefferson St., Van Buren.
Pallbearers will be Greg Hurst, Jared Richmond, Johnny Key, Tommy Key, Danny Broyles and Chris Marion.
.