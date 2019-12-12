|
|
Cora Owens
Cora Ruth Owens, 83, of Waldron passed away Dec. 11, 2019, in Waldron. She was born April 2, 1936, in Cement, Okla., to the late Nollie Ernest and Anna Mae (Jones) Dyson.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Carl Gene Owens; and a brother, Luther Wyatt Dyson.
Cora is survived by her husband, Jackie Owens of Waldron; a son, Richard Owens of Waldron; a brother, Robert Glenn Dyson and wife Sherian; a sister-in-law, Marilyn Dyson; and numerous nieces, nephews, friends and other family.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at Union Hill Church with the Rev. Ricky Hunt officiating. Burial will follow the service at Union Hill Cemetery, under the direction of Martin Funeral Home in Waldron.
Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Friday at Martin Funeral Home Chapel in Waldron.
Pallbearers will be Gary Huffman, Pepper Mitchell, Jerry Yandell, Todd Johnston, Steve Walsh and Billy Jo Hale.
Online condolences may be sent at www.martinfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times Record on Dec. 13, 2019