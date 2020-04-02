|
|
Cordelia Alley
Cordelia Fleta Alley, 97, of Austin, Texas, passed away Friday, March 27, 2020, at her home. She was born June 1, 1922, in Crawford County to the late Commodore and Cordelia Bolding. She loved bowling and her grandkids.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ray Alley.
She is survived by two daughters, Judi Alley and Jeanyne Uresti, both of Austin; a son, Dennis K. Alley of Austin; a brother, Darrell Bolding of Van Buren; and four grandchildren, Jennifer Winslow, Allison Gipson, Ryan Winslow and Austin Uresti.
Private burial will be held at Gill Cemetery in Van Buren, under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren.
To place an online tribute, go to www.edwardsvan-alma.com.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 3, 2020