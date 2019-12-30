|
|
Cory Cotner
Cory Cotner entered this life on Aug. 31, 1986, in Fort Smith and was called home on Dec. 29, 2019, at the age of 33.
Cory is survived by his wife, Heather Cotner of Fort Smith; two sons, Dylan and Cade Cotner, both of Fort Smith; his mother, Carol Cotner of Fort Smith; his father, Donald Cotner II of Fort Smith; a sister and brother-in-law, Christina and Randy Ewing of Pocola; and a nephew, Dalton Willett of Pocola.
Anyone who knew Cory knew his deep love for his family, music and friends. Cory lived life to the fullest and his greatest accomplishments were his sons, "Dylpickle" and "Cademan." He will be missed by all who knew him and the world will never be the same.
Family-held memorial service will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, at First Presbyterian Church in Fort Smith. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith.
To place an online tribute, go to www.lewisfuneralchapel.net.
Published in Times Record on Dec. 31, 2019