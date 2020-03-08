|
|
Courtnee Chandler
Courtnee Shane Chandler, loving son, husband and father of five, passed away Thursday, March 5, 2020, at age 43 in Fort Smith. Courtnee was born Dec. 30, 1976, in Fort Smith to Marcelia and Robert Chandler. Courtnee graduated from Spiro High School in 1995 and attended Westark Community College. He was fiercely loyal and loved by his children more than anything.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Anthonee Chandler; his maternal grandparents, Clyde and Lela West; his paternal grandparents, Frank and Francis Chandlerk; an uncle, Frankie Lee Chandler; and an aunt, Mary Ellen Chandler.
He is survived by wife, Emily Stedman Chandler; a daughter, Genesis Chandler; two sons, Phoenix and Jenson Chandler; two bonus children, Audrey Cameron and Jackson Cameron; his mother, Marcelia West Chandler of Spiro; his father, Robert Chandler and wife Becky of Lavaca; his father-in-law, Jim Stedman and wife Elaine of Dallas; a brother, Tobee Chandler and wife Nikki of Lavaca; three nephews Brett, Ty and Sam; three aunts, Nancy Kinsley and Ralph, Judy Moore and Randy and Reba Chandler Schweizerhof and Jerry; three uncles, Wayne West and Debbie, Carl West and Teresa and Paul West and Julie; numerous cousins; and many other loved ones including Jen Douglas, Querida Juarez, Joanna Chandler, Shannon Ladd and Maxine Myers.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 11 at Harvest Time, 3300 Briar Cliff Ave., Fort Smith, officiated by Pastor Deron Freeman. Arrangements are under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith.
Visitation will be 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral chapel.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 9, 2020