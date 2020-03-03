Home

McConnell Funeral Home
137 North Main Street
Greenwood, AR 72936
(479) 996-2131
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
McConnell Funeral Home
137 North Main Street
Greenwood, AR 72936
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
1:00 PM
McConnell Funeral Home
137 North Main Street
Greenwood, AR 72936
View Map
Coy Deer Obituary
Coy Deer
Coy Lyn Deer, 58, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, at Henderson Hospital in Las Vegas. Coy was born Nov. 16, 1961, in Waldron to Otis Deer and Wilma Deer Robinson.
Although Coy was an invalid since contracting polio at nine months old and spent most of his early years at the Easterseals facility in Little Rock and rehabilitation facility in Hot Springs, he didn't let anything get him down. He was a happy, energetic, adventurous sort of guy who just rolled with the flow. He lost his mother to a car accident when he was 13 and went to live with his brother, Jimmie and his wife Trish, who raised him through his teen years. Coy went to Fort Smith Christian and Southside High School in Fort Smith and later attended the University of Arkansas and became a manager of the Razorbacks — he loved those Razorbacks. He then moved out to San Diego, where he taught some computer classes at a community college and also worked as an attendant of the San Diego Padres baseball team. Eventually he moved to Las Vegas because of his health.
We will miss his vibrant, jovial presence in our lives here on Earth, but are looking forward to seeing him in heaven one day.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Bruce Deer and Robert Deer; and a sister, Abigail Shores.
He is survived by a sister, Lois Ault of Risen; two brothers, Marion Deer and Jimmie Deer and wife Trish of Greenwood; a sister-in-law, Mona Deer of Van Buren; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.
Memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, March 5 at McConnell Funeral Home in Greenwood with interment at Lamb Cemetery in Waldron.
Family visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. at the funeral home, prior to the service.
To sign his online guestbook, please visit www.mcconnellfh.com.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 4, 2020
