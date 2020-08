Or Copy this URL to Share

Craig Moreland

Craig Moreland, 64, of Fort Smith died Aug. 17, 2020.

Private services are under the direction of Rowell-Parish Mortuary.

He is survived by five children, Kristie, Kendra, Dominique and Craig Moreland and Shondra Harris; four sisters, Ida Bruener, LaShon and Cynthia Carbins and Emma Fowler; and a brother, Edward Moreland.



