1/1
Creek Harp
2001 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Creek's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Creek Harp
Creek Carson Harp, who resided in Lavaca, died Saturday, July 25, 2020, at his home. He was born July 10, 2001, in Fort Smith to James Carson Harp and Lindsey Gibran (Barnard) Harp. He was 19 years old. Creek was a 2019 graduate of Lavaca High School and worked for A.R. Insulation in Lavaca.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Donald Carson Harp and Ella Mae Jenson; and his great-grandfather, Leonard Bruce Crossno.
He is survived by his parents, James and Lindsey Harp of Lavaca; his grandparents, Lois Lasater of Fort Smith and Douglas Barnard of Lavaca; his great-grandmother, Betty Crossno of Fort Smith; and two aunts, Rachelle Raper of Lavaca and Balee Bree of Fort Smith.
Memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, July 31 at Brotherton Funeral Home Chapel in Charleston with the Rev. H.C. Varnadore officiating. Services are under the direction of Brotherton Brothers Funeral Home and Flower Shop in Charleston.
Honorary pallbearers are Tucker Marshall, Trey Castor, Dylon McWilliams, J.T. Stephens and Jordan Torrey.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations be made in Creek Carson Harp's name to the charity of one's choice.
To pay an online tribute, please visit www.brothertonbrothersfuneralhomes.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Record from Jul. 28 to Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Brotherton Brothers Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Brotherton Brothers Funeral Home
32117 Highway 22
Charleston, AR 72933
(479) 965-8202
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Brotherton Brothers Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved