Creek Harp
Creek Carson Harp, who resided in Lavaca, died Saturday, July 25, 2020, at his home. He was born July 10, 2001, in Fort Smith to James Carson Harp and Lindsey Gibran (Barnard) Harp. He was 19 years old. Creek was a 2019 graduate of Lavaca High School and worked for A.R. Insulation in Lavaca.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Donald Carson Harp and Ella Mae Jenson; and his great-grandfather, Leonard Bruce Crossno.
He is survived by his parents, James and Lindsey Harp of Lavaca; his grandparents, Lois Lasater of Fort Smith and Douglas Barnard of Lavaca; his great-grandmother, Betty Crossno of Fort Smith; and two aunts, Rachelle Raper of Lavaca and Balee Bree of Fort Smith.
Memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, July 31 at Brotherton Funeral Home Chapel in Charleston with the Rev. H.C. Varnadore officiating. Services are under the direction of Brotherton Brothers Funeral Home and Flower Shop in Charleston.
Honorary pallbearers are Tucker Marshall, Trey Castor, Dylon McWilliams, J.T. Stephens and Jordan Torrey.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations be made in Creek Carson Harp's name to the charity of one's choice
To pay an online tribute, please visit www.brothertonbrothersfuneralhomes.com
