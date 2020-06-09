Curtis Bias

Lawrence "Curtis" Bias, 90, of Sallisaw died Tuesday, June 9, 2020, in Fort Smith.

Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Friday at Apostolic Faith Church in Sallisaw with burial at Sallisaw City Cemetery, under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Home in Sallisaw.

He is survived by his wife, Fonda; a stepson, John Speir; six grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

Viewing will be 1-8 p.m. Wednesday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.



