Curtis Coleman, 64, of Long died Nov. 15, 2020.
Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Thursday at Agent Mallory-Martin Chapel in Sallisaw with burial at Bellefonte Cemetery in Muldrow.
He is survived by a daughter, Krystal Coleman; a sister, Vickey Denney; and three brothers, Kie, Roy and Roger Coleman.
Viewing will be noon to 8 p.m. Tuesday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home, where the family will greet from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday.

Published in Times Record from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2020.
