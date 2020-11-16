Curtis Coleman

Curtis Coleman, 64, of Long died Nov. 15, 2020.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Thursday at Agent Mallory-Martin Chapel in Sallisaw with burial at Bellefonte Cemetery in Muldrow.

He is survived by a daughter, Krystal Coleman; a sister, Vickey Denney; and three brothers, Kie, Roy and Roger Coleman.

Viewing will be noon to 8 p.m. Tuesday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home, where the family will greet from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday.



