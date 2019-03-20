Home

Edwards Funeral Home
201 North 12th Street
Fort Smith, AR 72901
(479) 782-8203
Curtis Crippen


Curtis Crippen Obituary
Curtis Crippen
Curtis Cole Crippen, 25, of Greenwood passed away Sunday, March 17, 2019. He was born Feb. 16, 1994, in Tulsa to Nicole Crippen and Vernon Smith. Cole was a welder by trade. He enjoyed going to the lake, hunting, snowboarding and four wheeling. His greatest pleasure was spending time with his family, friends and four dogs.
Cole was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Raymond Crippen; and paternal grandfather, Harry C. Smith Jr.
Left to cherish his memory are his parents, Nicole and Dave Ezell and Vernon Smith; brother, Alex Smith and wife Andrea; girlfriend, Sage Neece; maternal grandmother, Carolyn Crippen; paternal grandmother, Barbara Smith; three aunts, Patti Spradley and husband Jay, Chris Murphree and husband Robert and Susan Mitchell and husband Ed; two uncles, Curtis Crippen and Don Ezell and wife Karla; a very special niece, Meritt Smith; numerous cousins; and extended family and friends.
Memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 23, 2019, at Edwards Funeral Home Chapel. The family will visit with friends immediately following the service.
Memorials may be made to HOPE Humane Society, 3800 Kelley Highway, Fort Smith, AR 72904.
Services are entrusted to Edwards Funeral Home.
Internet obituary and online tributes are available at www.edwardsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2019
