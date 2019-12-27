|
Curtis Ingram
Curtis Lee Ingram, 87, of Paola, Kan., formerly of Ozark, died Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019, in Kansas.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at Ozark Free Will Baptist Church with burial at Highland Cemetery under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home in Ozark.
He is survived by his wife, Shirley; a son, Marty Ingram of Lenexa, Kan.; six grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on Dec. 29, 2019