Curtis ManessCurtis Lee Maness, 86, of Fort Smith passed away Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020. He was born Oct. 20, 1933, in Fort Smith to Kermit and Ruby Maness. He was a U.S. Navy veteran of the Korean War and worked in the automotive industry as a body man. He was a Baptist.He is survived by a daughter, Tammy Bartlett of Fort Smith; a son, Duane Maness of Hartford; a sister, Caroline Osborne of Fort Smith; three grandchildren, Jared, Matt and Corey Bartlett; and five great-grandchildren.Graveside service with military honors will be at 2 p.m. Friday at the U.S. National Cemetery Pavilion in Fort Smith, under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home in Fort Smith.