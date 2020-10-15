Curtis Maness
Curtis Lee Maness, 86, of Fort Smith passed away Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020. He was born Oct. 20, 1933, in Fort Smith to Kermit and Ruby Maness. He was a U.S. Navy veteran of the Korean War and worked in the automotive industry as a body man. He was a Baptist.
He is survived by a daughter, Tammy Bartlett of Fort Smith; a son, Duane Maness of Hartford; a sister, Caroline Osborne of Fort Smith; three grandchildren, Jared, Matt and Corey Bartlett; and five great-grandchildren.
Graveside service with military honors will be at 2 p.m. Friday at the U.S. National Cemetery Pavilion in Fort Smith, under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home in Fort Smith.
