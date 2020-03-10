|
|
Curtis Plymale
Curtis Lee Plymale, 88, of Lavaca passed away March 4, 2020, in Little Rock. He was born Oct. 19, 1931, in Ozark. He was a disabled U.S. Navy veteran and received a Purple Heart. He owned Plymale Railroad Taxi for the Missouri Pacific Railroad.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ethel and Carl Plymale; and four brothers, Clifford, Gurvis, Harold and Bobby Plymale.
He is survived by three daughters by a previous marriage, Pamela J. Teague and Patti L. Burgess, both of Oklahoma, and Paula J. Adams of Arkansas; a sister, Wanda Webb and husband G.L. of Fort Smith; his wife, Sherita (Carter) Plymale and their two daughters Rita D. Key and husband Roger of Fort Smith and Janie M. Jackson and husband William of Lavaca; 10 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Graveside memorial service with military honors will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, March 13 at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith officiated by the Rev. Sid Ree, under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to .
Published in Times Record on Mar. 11, 2020