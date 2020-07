Or Copy this URL to Share

Cynthia Feddersen

Cynthia L. Feddersen, 65, of San Tan Valley, Ariz., died July 22, 2020, in Fort Smith.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Ocker-Putman Funeral Home.

She is survived by two daughters, Stephanie Duffy and Natalie Young; three sons, Glen Troutman and Ryan and Alex Feddersen; three sisters, Laurie Tincher, Tammy Chally and Susan Bakelaar; a brother, Robert Bakelaar; and five grandchildren.



