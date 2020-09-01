Cynthia Galloway
Cynthia Elaine Galloway passed away peacefully on Aug. 31, 2020, at her home on beautiful Lake Tenkiller in Oklahoma. She spent her final days surrounded by loved ones while receiving many visits from old friends.
Cynthia's journey began in the summer of 1948, when she was born in Fort Smith to Ellene Rebsaman. She grew up in Fort Smith and graduated from Southside High School in 1967. She was a lifelong artist who loved to paint. From an early age, she possessed a unique way of viewing and presenting the world around her. She was especially fond of capturing the beauty of nature.
Cynthia was married to Wayne "Dave" Galloway for 51 years. Together they had two children, Ryan Galloway of Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla., and Nikki Enberg (Erik) of Cedar Park, Texas. She is additionally survived by three grandchildren, Sarah Galloway of Austin, Texas, and Chloe and Lexie Enberg, both of Cedar Park.
Memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 3 at McClure Amphitheater, 7201 Massard Road, Fort Smith, under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home.
Viewing will be 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home, where the family will be present from 5-6:30 p.m.
Memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church or Reynolds Cancer Support House.
Online condolences may be sent at www.edwardsfuneralhome.com
