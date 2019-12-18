Home

Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home - Heavener
710 US Hwy 270
Heavener, OK 74937
918-653-2222
Cynthia Hollingshead
Viewing
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
12:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home
710 US Hwy 270
Heavener, OK
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
2:00 PM
Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home
710 US Hwy 270
Heavener, OK
Cynthia Hollingshead Obituary
Cynthia Hollingshead
Cynthia Lynn Hollingshead, 56, of Howe died Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, in Poteau.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home Chapel in Heavener with burial at Howe Cemetery.
She is survived by a daughter, Meagan Hollingshead of Howe; a sister, Teresa Pierce of Howe; and a grandchild.
Viewing will be noon to 8 p.m. Thursday and 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home, where family will visit with friends from 6-8 p.m. Friday.
Published in Times Record on Dec. 20, 2019
