|
|
|
Cynthia Hollingshead
Cynthia Lynn Hollingshead, 56, of Howe died Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, in Poteau.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home Chapel in Heavener with burial at Howe Cemetery.
She is survived by a daughter, Meagan Hollingshead of Howe; a sister, Teresa Pierce of Howe; and a grandchild.
Viewing will be noon to 8 p.m. Thursday and 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home, where family will visit with friends from 6-8 p.m. Friday.
Published in Times Record on Dec. 20, 2019