|
|
Cynthia Shepard
Cynthia Ann Shepard was born July 28, 1952, to Roy and Madlene (Eubanks) Shepard. She was called home to be with God on Sunday Sept. 22, 2019, at the age of 67. She joined church and accepted Christ at an early age and was a faithful member of Macedonia Church of God. Cynthia was a hardworking woman, spending 40 years of her life working at Whirlpool until her retirement.
Cynthia was a loving mother, sister, aunt, grandmother and great-grandmother and a true friend to so many; this is how she got the name "Big Momma." Cynthia adored family, especially her sons, Michael, Brannon "Spanky" and Torrance. She cherished every moment she spent with her grandchildren as well. She was a loving companion to William B. Phillips for 40 years. Cynthia was short by statue but a giant when it came to the love she had for her family. She loved unconditionally until God called her home. She will be greatly missed by everyone who knew her.
Big Momma was preceded in death by her parents; grandparents; two brothers, Jonace Shepard and Daniel Clayton; and two sons, Michael Shepard and Brannon "Spanky" Shepard.
She leaves to cherish her memory her companion, William B. Phillips; a son, Torrance Bunch; two sisters, Betty Lewis and Colene Shepard (Thell Parker Sr. ); a brother, Carl Shepard (Devola); an aunt, Aileen Reece; a stepdaughter, Machelle Barton; a stepson, Aaron Jones; two sisters-in-law, Kay Clayton and Omega Shepard; two daughters-in-law, Kashell Shepard and Amy Bunch; 16 grandchildren, Laneise, Kylie, Denisha, Kira, Kayla, Jonace "Baby J.", Terren, Tavia, Ashley, TeAirra, Aubrey, Cynthia, Rachel, Meagan, Sabrina and Joseph; 12 great-grandchildren; seven special nieces that she loved as daughters, Carla, LaWanda, Demetria Denotria, Lentice, Arlena and Lecretia; four nephews, Gary, Rodney, Juan and Jame; and, a host of great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins, other family and friends who she loved dearly.
Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at the Mount Triumph Baptist Church in Fort Coffee with burial to follow at Fort Coffee Cemetery, under the direction of Mallory-Martin Funeral Home in Spiro.
Viewing will be 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home, where a wake service will be held from 6-8 p.m.
Please log on to www.mallorymartinfuneralhome to view and sign her guestbook.
Published in Times Record on Oct. 3, 2019