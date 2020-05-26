|
Dail Mott
Dail Harmon Mott, 81, of Sallisaw died Saturday, May 23, 2020, in Fort Smith.
Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Thursday at Landmark Missionary Baptist Church in Vian with burial at Iron Bridge Cemetery in Keota, under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Home in Sallisaw.
He is survived by his wife, Sue; a daughter, Kimberly Zuendel; a son, Christopher Mott; a brother, Dewey Mott of Hindsville; nine grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on May 27, 2020