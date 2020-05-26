Home

Mallory-Martin Family Funeral Home
123 S Wheeler Ave
Sallisaw, OK 74955
(918) 775-4446
Viewing
Wednesday, May 27, 2020
10:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Mallory-Martin Family Funeral Home
123 S Wheeler Ave
Sallisaw, OK 74955
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, May 28, 2020
1:00 PM
Landmark Missionary Baptist Church
Vian, OK
View Map
Resources
Dail Mott Obituary
Dail Mott
Dail Harmon Mott, 81, of Sallisaw died Saturday, May 23, 2020, in Fort Smith.
Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Thursday at Landmark Missionary Baptist Church in Vian with burial at Iron Bridge Cemetery in Keota, under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Home in Sallisaw.
He is survived by his wife, Sue; a daughter, Kimberly Zuendel; a son, Christopher Mott; a brother, Dewey Mott of Hindsville; nine grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on May 27, 2020
