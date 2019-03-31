|
|
Daisy Lowe
Daisy "Deanna" Lowe, 83, of Mansfield passed away Saturday, March 30, 2019, in Fort Smith. She was a seamstress and attended Mansfield United Methodist Church.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at McConnell Funeral Home Chapel with interment in Pine Log Cemetery. Viewing will be Monday from 1 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the funeral home, where the family will visit with friends from 5-7 p.m.
Daisy is survived by a son, Philip Lowe of Mansfield; a daughter, Tawana Williams and husband Donnie of Mansfield; a brother, Farris Blythe and wife, Ann of Mansfield; a sister, Darlene Boyd of Mansfield; a grandson, Scott Williams; and a great-granddaughter, PV2 (Private 2nd Class) Paxton Williams.
Pallbearers will be Kevin Boyd, Sheldon Boyd, Shannon Boyd, Neal Mannon, Scott Williams, Doug Ellison, Jim Newman and Bill Newman.
Honorary pallbearers will be William Aaron Smith, Elba Jean Lowe, Jerry Darwin Russell and Jimmy Delane Russell.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mansfield United Methodist Church or a .
Published in Times Record on Apr. 1, 2019