Daisy Ludgood

Daisy Ludgood, 74, of Gray Rock died Sept. 28, 2020, in Fort Smith.

Graveside service will be 3 p.m. Saturday at Gray Rock Cemetery, near Paris, under the direction of Roller Funeral Homes in Paris.

He is survived by a daughter, Mary Ludgood; two sons, Gavin and Chuck Ludgood; a brother, Daniel Bates; six grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

Viewing will be 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.



