Daisy Musgrove
Daisy Juaneta Musgrove, 92, of Barling passed away Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020. She was born April 14, 1928, in McRae to Martin and Ella Current. She was a homemaker.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Albert "Al" R. Musgrove; and a son, Virgil L. Musgrove.
She is survived by a daughter, Janice L. Drybread of Van Buren; a son, Charles E. Musgrove of Newburgh, Ind.; seven grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren, and five great-great-grandchildren.
Family-hosted memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13, at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren.
To place an online tribute, please go to www.edwardsvan-alma.com
.