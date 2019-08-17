|
Dakota Hartman
Dakota Hunter Hartman, 25, of Fort Smith passed away Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019 in Huntington.
He is survived by his wife, Dezaray Hartman; two sons, Giovanni Cole Dean Hartman and Drayden Kane Hartman, both of the home; a daughter, Myah Wilkerson; his parents, Dawn Hickerson of Farmington and Eugene Hartman of New York; his grandparents, Joe and Vicky Bona of Farmington; one sister, Victoria Lydell of Missouri; and several nieces.
Cremation was under the direction of McConnell Funeral Home in Greenwood.
To sign his online guestbook, please visit www.mcconnellfh.com.
Published in Times Record on Aug. 18, 2019