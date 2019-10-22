|
|
Dale Barnes
Dale Barnes, 58, of Hartford passed away Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at a Fort Smith hospital. He was a lineman for SWEPCO and a member and deacon of First Baptist Church in Hartford.
He is survived by his wife, Nancy Barnes; two sons, Ace Barnes and wife Keri of Mount Pleasant, Texas, and Trevor Barnes of the home; three sisters, Sharon White and husband Vernon of Greenwood, Saundra Harris and husband Tom of Hartford and Shirley Callahan and husband Mark of Hartford; and two grandchildren, Mattie and Case.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Tayler Barnes; his parents, A.C. and Retha Barnes; and a brother, Alfred Barnes.
Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, at First Baptist Church in Hartford with burial at Hartford Memorial Park, under the direction of McConnell Funeral Home in Greenwood.
Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home, where the family will visit with friends from 5–7 p.m.
Pallbearers will be B.J. Greene, Jessie Greene, Chris Greene, John Miller, Daniel Harris, Wes Callahan, Michael Barnes and Jeff Callahan.
Honorary pallbearers will be the employees of SWEPCO.
To sign his online guestbook, please visit www.mcconnellfh.com.
Published in Times Record on Oct. 23, 2019