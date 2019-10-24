|
|
|
Dale McFarland
Dale Milton McFarland, 86, of Sallisaw died Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, in Fort Smith.
Graveside service will be held at later date at McFarland Family Cemetery in Sallisaw under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Home in Sallisaw.
He is survived by his wife, Pansy; two daughters, Carolyn Merrill of Gans and Della Marston of Sallisaw; a son, Nathan McFarland of Gans; a brother, Tommy McFarland of Muskogee, Okla.; five grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.
Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and 2-8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on Oct. 25, 2019