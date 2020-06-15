Dale Pope

Dale Edward Pope, 70, of Alma passed away Sunday, June 14, 2020, in Alma. He was born April 12, 1950, in Mulberry to Gerald and Aline (Osburn) Pope. He was a retired director from Arkansas Valley Electric Co-Op, a retired building contractor and of the Christian faith. He was a hard worker and loved fishing and being on the water.

He was also preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, David and Gary Pope.

Survivors include two daughters, Belinda Hutchinson of Alma and Stephanie Little of Fayetteville; a stepson, Bradley Marion; three grandchildren, Madison Efurd, Mariah Efurd and Levi Hayes; a sister, Joyce Dahlem of Alma;two brothers, Ron Pope of Alma and Mike Pope of Fort Smith; and numerous great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, June 18 at Evergreen Cemetery, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Alma. The service will be live streamed on Ocker-Putman Funeral Home's Facebook page.

The family will visit with friends from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Ocker Funeral Home of Alma, 917 U.S. 64 E., Alma.

Pallbearers will be Gary O'Kelley, Caleb Beshears, Casey Beshears, Randy Edwards, Will Pope and Mike Washburn.



