Dale Sharpe
Vedral Dale Sharpe, 66, of Booneville passed from this life Sunday. His watch ended Nov. 3, 2019, in Booneville. He was born Nov. 14, 1952, in Charleston to the late Verdal Arthur and Velma Pauline (Sewell) Sharpe. Dale served and protected the citizens of Booneville for the past 24 years at the Booneville Police Department. He was well-known and loved in the community for his pleasant, serving demeanor. He never met a stranger and always had a smile or a joke for everyone. He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War.
Dale is survived by a daughter, Heather Sharpe; a son, Tyler Sharpe; two brothers, Rodney Sharpe (Sandy) and Jeffrey Sharpe; and a niece, Amanda Busbey.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, at First Baptist Church in Booneville, under the direction of Roberts Funeral Home.
Pallbearers will be members of the Booneville Police Department.
Honorary pallbearers are other members of law enforcement.
Published in Times Record on Nov. 6, 2019