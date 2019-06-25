|
|
|
Dale Wood
Dale Wood, 60, of Sallisaw died Sunday, June 23, 2019.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Thursday at First United Methodist Church in Sallisaw under the direction of Agent Mallory Martin Funeral Home in Sallisaw.
He is survived by wife, Jana; a daughter, Jessica Wood of Las Vegas; two sons, Stacey Pettit of Eufaula, Okla., and Ken Hampton of Gilmer, Texas; his mother, Josie Wood of Augusta; three brothers, Gary, Keith and Timmy Wood, all of Augusta; six grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.
Viewing will be 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on June 26, 2019
Read More