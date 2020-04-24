Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Dalton Gann
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dalton Gann

Send Flowers
Dalton Gann Obituary
Dalton Gann
Thomas Dalton Gann, 29, of Gore died Thursday, April 23, 2020, in Muskogee, Okla.
Graveside service will be 1 p.m. Thursday at Garden of Memories Cemetery in Vian, under the direction of Agent Mallory Martin Funeral Service.
He is survived by two daughters, Hadley and Everley Gann; two sons, Hudson and Houston Gann; his mother, Donna Gann; his father, Thomas Gann; a sister, Casey Gann; and a brother, Dylan Nuckols.
Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday at Agent-Millsap Event Center in Gore.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dalton's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -