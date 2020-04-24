|
|
|
Dalton Gann
Thomas Dalton Gann, 29, of Gore died Thursday, April 23, 2020, in Muskogee, Okla.
Graveside service will be 1 p.m. Thursday at Garden of Memories Cemetery in Vian, under the direction of Agent Mallory Martin Funeral Service.
He is survived by two daughters, Hadley and Everley Gann; two sons, Hudson and Houston Gann; his mother, Donna Gann; his father, Thomas Gann; a sister, Casey Gann; and a brother, Dylan Nuckols.
Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday at Agent-Millsap Event Center in Gore.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 27, 2020