Dalton Hawkins
Dalton Hawkins was born Dec. 14, 1931, and raised in Parks. He passed away May 1, 2019, in Waldron at the age of 87 years. He was the son of John W. and Emma Thompson Hawkins. He was a member of Parks Methodist Church. Dalton was a talented mechanic and welder in Waldron for many years.
He is survived by his wife, Eva Joyce Hollcroft Hawkins. Together, they had five children, Kathy Hawkins Pate, Judy Hawkins Coleman, Judy McKay Hutchens, Lonnie McKay and Tracy McKay Hunt. "Pap," as he was affectionately known, is also survived by 13 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-granddaughter. He is also survived by one sister, Janie Elmore; one stepbrother, Thomas Warren Scott and wife Wanda; his stepmother, Rosie Hawkins; and a host of other family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, John Roland and George Hawkins and wife Buena; sister, Etta Gibson and husband Clarence; and brother-in-law, Kennith Elmore.
Memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 5, 2019, at Heritage Memorial Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Jackie Smith officiating. Arrangements are being entrusted to Heritage Memorial Funeral Home in Waldron.
Published in Times Record on May 4, 2019