Home

POWERED BY

Services
Heritage Memorial Funeral Home & Crematory
1879 W 6Th St
Waldron, AR 72958
(479) 637-1212
Resources
More Obituaries for Dalton Hawkins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dalton Hawkins

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Dalton Hawkins Obituary
Dalton Hawkins
Dalton Hawkins was born Dec. 14, 1931, and raised in Parks. He passed away May 1, 2019, in Waldron at the age of 87 years. He was the son of John W. and Emma Thompson Hawkins. He was a member of Parks Methodist Church. Dalton was a talented mechanic and welder in Waldron for many years.
He is survived by his wife, Eva Joyce Hollcroft Hawkins. Together, they had five children, Kathy Hawkins Pate, Judy Hawkins Coleman, Judy McKay Hutchens, Lonnie McKay and Tracy McKay Hunt. "Pap," as he was affectionately known, is also survived by 13 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-granddaughter. He is also survived by one sister, Janie Elmore; one stepbrother, Thomas Warren Scott and wife Wanda; his stepmother, Rosie Hawkins; and a host of other family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, John Roland and George Hawkins and wife Buena; sister, Etta Gibson and husband Clarence; and brother-in-law, Kennith Elmore.
Memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 5, 2019, at Heritage Memorial Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Jackie Smith officiating. Arrangements are being entrusted to Heritage Memorial Funeral Home in Waldron.
You may leave words of remembrance for Dalton's family by visiting www.heritagememorialfh.com.
Published in Times Record on May 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now