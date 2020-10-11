Dalton Hensley
Dalton Eugene Hensley, 71, of Rudy passed away Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, at his home.
He was born May 18, 1949, in Bakersfield, Calif. He was affectionately known as Dad, Pa and Grandpa. He was preceded in death by his parents, JD and Helen Hensley; his step-mom, Lorene Hensley; and step-sister, Wilene Dean Brock.
After graduating from Alma High School, Dalton was drafted into the U.S. Army where he fought in the Vietnam War. He was a roofer by trade and retired from Professional Security. Dalton loved his family and would do anything to help them. He enjoyed visiting with family and friends, watching movies, listening to country music, playing games and rescuing dogs.
He is survived by his wife, Catherine; his son Nick & Karan and daughter Keara of Fort Smith; and his daughter, Heather & Rob Allen and daughter Ali Douglas of Alma; his step-children, Richard Taylor of Marysville, Ohio, Robert & Shellee Taylor of Marysville, Ohio, Jennifer & Dave Maurer of Marysville, Ohio, and Kim & Nacasius Ujah of Brookings, S.D., and their families; his brother Doyle & Carman Hensley of Alma and sons Michael of Van Buren and Jason and Haleigh of Alma; his step-sisters and brother Pauline Bramlet of Fort Smith, Irene Arnold of Alma, Bill Hightower of Rudy, Carol Leonard of Greenwood; his uncles and aunt Leroy, Troy, Harold, and Ludy.
The family will celebrate Dalton's life with a graveside service at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, at Mount McCurry Cemetery in Rudy, under direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home.
Visitation is 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, at Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home, 4100 Alma Highway, Van Buren.
