Dalton Hensley

Dalton Eugene Hensley, 71, of Rudy died Oct. 7, 2020.

Graveside service will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at Mount McCurry Cemetery, under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home.

He is survived by his wife, Catherine; a daughter, Heather Allen; a son, Nick Hensley; two stepdaughters, Jennifer Maurer and Kim Ujah; two stepsons, Richard and Robert Taylor; a brother, Doyle Hensley; three stepsisters, Pauline Bramlet, Irene Arnold and Carol Leonard; a stepbrother, Bill Hightower; and two grandchildren.



