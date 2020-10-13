Dalton Hensley
Dalton Eugene Hensley, 71, of Rudy died Oct. 7, 2020.
Graveside service will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at Mount McCurry Cemetery, under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home.
He is survived by his wife, Catherine; a daughter, Heather Allen; a son, Nick Hensley; two stepdaughters, Jennifer Maurer and Kim Ujah; two stepsons, Richard and Robert Taylor; a brother, Doyle Hensley; three stepsisters, Pauline Bramlet, Irene Arnold and Carol Leonard; a stepbrother, Bill Hightower; and two grandchildren.
Published in Times Record from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2020.