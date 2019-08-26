|
|
|
Damion Butler
Damion Trae Butler, 18, of Fort Smith died Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, at his home.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at Big Lick Church in Smithville with burial at Smithville Cemetery under the direction of Beasley-Wood Funeral Home in Mena.
He is survived by his mother, Heather Carney of Fort Smith; a sister, Brinley Butler of Howe; a brother, Steven Butler of Cameron; and his grandparents, Rozetta and Elton and Carney of Smithville, Okla., and Kim and Roy Butler of Cameron.
All are welcome at Choctaw Community Center for lunch before the service Tuesday.
Published in Times Record on Aug. 27, 2019