Damon Plummer 68, of Fort Smith, passed away May 18, 2019. He was born Jan. 14, 1951, in Fort Smith to Douglas Plummer and Cleo Rainwater Plummer. He was a 1969 graduate of Northside High School. Following in his father's footsteps, Damon was an expert craftsman in custom upholstering, owning and operating his own upholstering business for almost 50 years. He was a founding member of Momentum Church in Van Buren, where he played the piano.
He is survived by his sister, Glenda Aldridge of Arkadelphia; a niece, Alison Donnell and husband Jeff of Tampa, Fla.; along with a host of cousins and friends.
Celebration of Life will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 25, 2019, at Momentum Church, 4810 U.S. 64, Van Buren, under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home.
Memorials may be made to Momentum Church, P.O. Box 800, Van Buren, AR 72957.
Published in Times Record on May 22, 2019
