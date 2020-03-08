Home

Edwards Funeral Home
201 North 12th Street
Fort Smith, AR 72901
(479) 782-8203
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Edwards Funeral Home
201 North 12th Street
Fort Smith, AR 72901
1935 - 2020
Dan Crawford Obituary
Dan Crawford
Dan Crawford, 84, of Fort Smith died Friday, March 6, 2020, at his home in Fort Smith. He was born Aug. 21, 1935, in Fort Smith. He was a 1953 graduate of Central High School in Little Rock and attended the University of Southern Mississippi. He was a radio announcer for radio stations in Tulsa, Little Rock and Fort Smith, most notably at KFPW, where he was known for his humorous delivery of the school lunch menu every morning. His radio career ended when he suffered a debilitating cerebral hemorrhage in 1968. He spent the last 52 years cooking and baking (always from scratch), reading voraciously, watching movies and keeping up with investments and current events. He had a brilliant mind, a dry sense of humor and a soft heart beneath a crunchy exterior.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Lois Fincher Crawford; and his father, Cleo Crawford.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, DeLois; two children, Jeffry Crawford and wife Tammy of Spiro and Jennifer Crawford Goodson and husband Derek of Fort Smith; and five grandchildren, Daniel Crawford, Victoria Crawford, Emily Crawford, Casey Goodson and Cody Goodson.
Family will visit with friends from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, March 12 at Edwards Funeral Home.
Memorials may be made to Friends of the Fort Smith Public Library, 3201 Rogers Ave., Fort Smith, AR, 72903.
To place online condolences, visit www.edwardsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 9, 2020
