Dan LipeDan W. Lipe, 76, of Fort Smith passed away Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020. He was born Oct. 16, 1944, in Oklahoma City to Tom and Bertha Lipe.He was a retired salesman from United Healthcare. He was a member of Northside Church of Christ in Greenwood and a volunteer at the Fort Smith Visitor Center. He was a member of the River Valley Master Gardeners and was involved in the Learning Fields at Chaffee Crossing.He was preceded in death his parents; his first wife, Judy Lipe; a sister, Virginia Bryant; and a brother, Richard Lipe.He is survived by his wife, Della of the home; two daughters, Angela Legg and husband Bryan of Oklahoma City and Vicki Wilder and husband Nathan of Germany; two sons, Tim Lipe and wife Kira of Lakeland, Fla., and Daniel Lipe and wife Rebekah of Galena, Ill.; three stepsons, Terry Rushing and wife Sarah of Oshkosh, Wis., Brent Yocum and companion Katrina of Elm Springs and Brian Yocum and wife April of Fort Smith; 19 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.Memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6, at Edwards Funeral Home Chapel. Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home in Fort Smith.To view his online guestbook, please go to www.edwardsfuneralhome.com