Dan Lipe
Dan W. Lipe, 76, of Fort Smith passed away Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020. He was born Oct. 16, 1944, in Oklahoma City to Tom and Bertha Lipe.
He was a retired salesman from United Healthcare. He was a member of Northside Church of Christ in Greenwood and a volunteer at the Fort Smith Visitor Center. He was a member of the River Valley Master Gardeners and was involved in the Learning Fields at Chaffee Crossing.
He was preceded in death his parents; his first wife, Judy Lipe; a sister, Virginia Bryant; and a brother, Richard Lipe.
He is survived by his wife, Della of the home; two daughters, Angela Legg and husband Bryan of Oklahoma City and Vicki Wilder and husband Nathan of Germany; two sons, Tim Lipe and wife Kira of Lakeland, Fla., and Daniel Lipe and wife Rebekah of Galena, Ill.; three stepsons, Terry Rushing and wife Sarah of Oshkosh, Wis., Brent Yocum and companion Katrina of Elm Springs and Brian Yocum and wife April of Fort Smith; 19 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6, at Edwards Funeral Home Chapel. Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home in Fort Smith.
