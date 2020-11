Or Copy this URL to Share

Dan Lipe

Dan W. Lipe, 76, of Fort Smith died Oct. 24, 2020.

Memorial service will be 1 p.m. Friday at Edwards Funeral Home Chapel. His body was cremated.

He is survived by his wife, Della; two daughters, Angela Legg and Vicki Wilder; two sons, Tim and Daniel Lipe; three stepsons, Terry Rushing and Brent and Brian Yocum; 20 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.



