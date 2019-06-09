Home

Dan J. Wright, 68, of Fort Smith passed from this life June 7, 2019, in Fort Smith. He was born Feb. 20, 1951, in Hazel Park, Mich., to the late James and Irene Mann Wright. Dan was a plant manager for Legget & Platt Inc. in Georgia before relocating to Fort Smith. Dan attended and loved being a part of Woodlands United Methodist Church.
Dan is survived by his wife, Susan; one daughter, Ashley Wright and her fiancé Kyle Miller; one son, Carl John Moss and his wife Susan of Fort Walton Beach, Fla.; as well as his brother, Jim Wright of Russellville.
A private family-held memorial service will be at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home.
Memorials may be made to Riders United 4 Children (RU4C) c\o Carl DuBose, 5410 Free Ferry Road, Fort Smith, AR 72903.
To leave an online memory, visit www.edwardsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record from June 10 to June 11, 2019
