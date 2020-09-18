1/1
Dang Nguyen
1931 - 2020
Dang Nguyen, 89, of Fort Smith passed away Sept. 17, 2020. He was born June 10, 1931, in Bien Hoa, Vietnam, to Hien Van Le and Tung Thi Nguyen Le. He was a Vietnam Army veteran.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Hue Nguyen; and a daughter, Hong "Brooke" Nguyen.
He is survived by nine children, Cua Nguyen (Loi) of Rogers, Tuyen Nguyen (Thom), Paige Xaysanasy, Hanh Nguyen (Hai) and Cuong Nguyen, all of Fort Smith, Cookie Nguyen (Thu) of Springdale, Duc Nguyen (Sharon) of Greenwood and Hung Nguyen (Clarissa) and Dat Nguyen (Amy), both of Van Buren; a son-in-law, Shawn Greenwood of northwest Arkansas; 19 grandchildren; and 20 great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 21 at Edwards Funeral Home Chapel with burial to follow at Roselawn Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to Edwards Funeral Home.
Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Thu Tran, Duc Nguyen, Hung Nguyen, Dat Nguyen, Thom Nguyen, Tom Nguyen, Taylor Nguyen, Hai Le and Patrick Xaysanasy.
To place online condolences, please visit www.edwardsfuneralhome.com.

Published in Times Record from Sep. 18 to Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
20
Viewing
10:00 - 05:00 PM
Edwards Funeral Home
SEP
21
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Edwards Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Edwards Funeral Home
201 North 12th Street
Fort Smith, AR 72901
4797828203
