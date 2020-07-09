Daniel Acorn
Daniel David Acorn passed from this life on July 2, 2020, in Welling, Okla., at the age of 46 years, 11 months and 24 days. He was born July 8, 1973, in Tahlequah, Okla., to William Acorn and Patricia Jones.
Daniel graduated from Stilwell High School in 1991 and later attended Northeastern State University in Tahlequah. He went on to complete his education at Notre Dame and graduated in 2008. After graduation, he remained at the university working and teaching. Daniel returned to Oklahoma and resided in Welling for the past six years.
He was an avid sports fan and loved to support his favorite teams, which were the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Phillies.
Daniel was preceded in death by his father, William Acorn; and his grandparents, French and Delia Acorn.
He is survived by his mother, Patricia Jones and husband Ronald Jones of Fort Smith; three brothers, Kenneth Acorn and wife Brandi of Stilwell, Okla., and Christopher Jones and wife Aleyah and Christian Jones and fiancée Crystal Diaz, both of Fort Smith; his grandparents, Louis and Gladys Alonzo of Albuquerque, N.M.; an aunt, Louise Alonzo of Albuquerque; two nephews, Michael Acorn and Zachary Cook, both of Stilwell; and many other relatives and friends.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 10 at Hart Memorial Chapel with Brother Don Waldrop officiating. Interment will follow at Salem Cemetery, under the direction of Hart Funeral Home in Stilwell.
