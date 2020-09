Or Copy this URL to Share

Daniel Ahumada

Daniel Alexander Ahumada, 39, of Fort Smith died Sept. 14, 2020, in Fort Smith.

Private services were under the direction of Ocker-Putman Funeral Home.

He is survived by his wife, Amy; four daughters, Mackenzie Christen and Brooklyn, Kaylee and Haven Ahumada; a son, Kade Ahumada; his mother and stepfather, Dorothy and Russell Stepanian; his father, Alex Ahumada; a sister, Debbie Ahumada; and a brother, Alfred Ahumada.



