Daniel Culley

Daniel Raymond Culley, 25, of Forrester died Sept. 4, 2020, at his home.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Hodgen School gymnasium with burial at Prairie Grove Cemetery in Talihina, under the direction of Dowden-Robers Funeral Home.

He is survived by his mother, Renata and Rob Goolsby; his father, Roy Culley; three sisters, Heather Siler, Codie Smith and Savannah Goolsby; a brother, Colt Callahan; and his grandparents, Lou and Bill Culley.

Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.



