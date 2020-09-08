1/
Daniel Culley
Daniel Raymond Culley, 25, of Forrester died Sept. 4, 2020, at his home.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Hodgen School gymnasium with burial at Prairie Grove Cemetery in Talihina, under the direction of Dowden-Robers Funeral Home.
He is survived by his mother, Renata and Rob Goolsby; his father, Roy Culley; three sisters, Heather Siler, Codie Smith and Savannah Goolsby; a brother, Colt Callahan; and his grandparents, Lou and Bill Culley.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

Published in Times Record from Sep. 8 to Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
