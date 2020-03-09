|
Daniel Flurry
Daniel "Danny" Flurry, 80, of Van Buren passed away March 8, 2020. He was born Oct. 28, 1939, in Van Buren to the late Clarence R. and Agnes (Howard) Flurry. He was a tool and dye maker and an awesome guitar player.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, David Flurry; a sister, Lorane Moore; and a brother, Johnny Flurry.
He is survived by his wife, Delores Flurry of the home; four children, Sonya Taylor of Bonanza, Becky Randall of Muskogee, Okla., Laura Perkins of Section, Okla., and Angie Flurry of Bonanza; three stepchildren, Brian Burdick of Quinton, Okla., Audrea Burdick of Clarksville and Greg Burdick of Midland, Texas; three siblings, Hilda Tilson of Greenwood and James E. Flurry and Sammy Flurry, both of Van Buren; an uncle, Jimmy Don Flurry; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, March 12 at Lewis Funeral Chapel, 4817 Kelley Highway, Fort Smith, with cremation to follow.
Visitation will be 5-6:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 11, 2020