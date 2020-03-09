Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lewis Funeral Chapel
4817 Kelley Hwy
Fort Smith, AR 72904
(479) 783-0503
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
5:00 PM
Lewis Funeral Chapel
4817 Kelley Hwy
Fort Smith, AR 72904
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
2:00 PM
Lewis Funeral Chapel
4817 Kelley Hwy
Fort Smith, AR 72904
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Daniel Flurry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daniel Flurry


1939 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Daniel Flurry Obituary
Daniel Flurry
Daniel "Danny" Flurry, 80, of Van Buren passed away March 8, 2020. He was born Oct. 28, 1939, in Van Buren to the late Clarence R. and Agnes (Howard) Flurry. He was a tool and dye maker and an awesome guitar player.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, David Flurry; a sister, Lorane Moore; and a brother, Johnny Flurry.
He is survived by his wife, Delores Flurry of the home; four children, Sonya Taylor of Bonanza, Becky Randall of Muskogee, Okla., Laura Perkins of Section, Okla., and Angie Flurry of Bonanza; three stepchildren, Brian Burdick of Quinton, Okla., Audrea Burdick of Clarksville and Greg Burdick of Midland, Texas; three siblings, Hilda Tilson of Greenwood and James E. Flurry and Sammy Flurry, both of Van Buren; an uncle, Jimmy Don Flurry; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, March 12 at Lewis Funeral Chapel, 4817 Kelley Highway, Fort Smith, with cremation to follow.
Visitation will be 5-6:30 p.m. Wednesday.
To place an online tribute, go to www.lewisfuneralchapel.net.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Daniel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -