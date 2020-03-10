|
|
|
Daniel Flurry
Daniel "Danny" Flurry, 80, of Van Buren died Sunday, March 8, 2020.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Thursday at Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith with cremation to follow.
He is survived by his wife, Delores; four daughters, Sonya Taylor and Angie Taylor, both of Bonanza, Becky Randall of Muskogee, Okla., and Laura Perkins of Section, Okla.; a stepdaughter, Audrea Burdick of Clarksville; two stepsons, Brian Burdick of Quinton, Okla., and Greg Burdick of Midland, Texas; a sister, Hilda Tilson of Greenwood and James and Sammy Flurry, both of Van Buren; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-6:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 12, 2020