Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lewis Funeral Chapel
4817 Kelley Hwy
Fort Smith, AR 72904
(479) 783-0503
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
5:00 PM
Lewis Funeral Chapel
4817 Kelley Hwy
Fort Smith, AR 72904
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
2:00 PM
Lewis Funeral Chapel
4817 Kelley Hwy
Fort Smith, AR 72904
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Daniel Flurry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daniel Flurry

Send Flowers
Daniel Flurry Obituary
Daniel Flurry
Daniel "Danny" Flurry, 80, of Van Buren died Sunday, March 8, 2020.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Thursday at Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith with cremation to follow.
He is survived by his wife, Delores; four daughters, Sonya Taylor and Angie Taylor, both of Bonanza, Becky Randall of Muskogee, Okla., and Laura Perkins of Section, Okla.; a stepdaughter, Audrea Burdick of Clarksville; two stepsons, Brian Burdick of Quinton, Okla., and Greg Burdick of Midland, Texas; a sister, Hilda Tilson of Greenwood and James and Sammy Flurry, both of Van Buren; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-6:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Daniel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -