Daniel Hamby
Daniel "Danny" Wayne Hamby, 64, of Mountainburg passed away Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, at his home. He worked at Macsteel for 28 years, before retiring due to poor health. He loved to hunt and feed the deer by his homeplace. He drove trucks for years and enjoyed the scenery along the way. Danny was saved in a Baptist church in Tulsa when he was young.
He was preceded in death by his dad, Wayne Hamby; a son, Kyle Hamby; and his grandparents, Herschel and Gladys Crabtree.
He is survived by two daughters, Paula Hamby of Van Buren and Ashley Hamby; a son, John Hamby; his mother, Maxine Osburn of Rudy; two brothers, Dwight Hamby and wife Jacinta of Van Buren and Dennis Hamby of Rudy; and his nieces and nephews, Dominique Hamby of New York City and Brooke and husband Robert Green of Centerton.
There will be a private family memorial service. Cremation and services are under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Alma.
Published in Times Record on Jan. 12, 2020