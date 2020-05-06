Home

Daniel Houck, 37, of Van Buren passed away Sunday, May 3, 2020, at his home. He was born Feb. 7, 1983, in Fort Smith. He served in the U.S. Air Force and was a surgical technician at Fayetteville VA Medical Center.
He was preceded in death by his father, Glenn Houck.
He is survived by a daughter, Allie Louise Houck of the home; his mother, Mindy Houck of Van Buren; two sisters, Kaycee Gregory of Alma and Hollie Scantlin of Gravette; and three brothers, Cory Shaum of Austin, Texas, and Scott Houck and wife Laura and Garrett Houck and wife Kristin, both of Alma.
Memorial service will be held at a later date. Private burial will be at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith, under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, May 7 at Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home, 4100 Alma Highway, Van Buren.
To place an online tribute, go to www.edwardsvan-alma.com.
Published in Times Record on May 7, 2020
