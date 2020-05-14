|
Daniel Kennedy
Daniel Steven Kennedy, 64, of Mansfield believed that Jesus and duct tape could fix anything. He was born Jan. 22, 1956, in Hope and entered eternal life on May 13, 2020. Daniel grew up as an Army brat and lived in many places. He graduated high school in Waynesville, Mo., attended Henderson State University and graduated from Boyce Bible College.
Daniel enjoyed working "his" furnace at Davis Iron and Metal for almost 25 years. However, his real passion in life revolved around his devotion to God and his love for his family and friends at Fellowship Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Patsy Jean Kennedy.
His spirit lives on in his wife, Linda; three children, Hope, Tember and Ethan; 11 grandchildren; a great-grandchild; his father, Verdon Kennedy; two brothers, Don and John Kennedy; and his good friend, Gary Martin.
Private outdoor memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, May 18 at Fellowship Baptist Church in Witcherville. Arrangements are under the direction of McConnell Funeral Home in Greenwood.
Published in Times Record on May 17, 2020